Q4 2021 Enav SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, this is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the ENAV Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Vittorio De Domenico, Head of Investor Relations of ENAV. Please go ahead, sir.



Vittorio De Domenico -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ENAV's 2021 results call. I'm joined here by Mr. Paolo Simioni, ENAV CEO; and Mr. Luca Colman, ENAV CFO. They will be running you through the formal presentation. After that, we will be happy to answer the question.



And with that, I leave the floor to Paolo.



Paolo Simioni - ENAV S.p.A. - CEO, Strategic Management Officer & Director



Thank you, Vittorio. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to ENAV's full year 2021 results call.



2021 has been again, a soft year due to several waves of COVID-19 pandemic with related safety restrictions, which have impacted the entire aviation sector.