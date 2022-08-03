Q2 2022 Enav SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Vittorio De Domenico - ENAV S.p.A. - Head of IR



Thank you, Shirley. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ENAV first half 2020 results call. Here with me, there are Mr. Paolo Simioni, ENAV CEO; and Mr. Luca Colman, ENAV CFO. They will be running you through the formal presentation, and after that, we'll be happy to answer your questions.



And with that, I leave at the floor to Paolo.



Paolo Simioni - ENAV S.p.A. - CEO, Strategic Management Officer & Director



Thank you, Vittorio. Good afternoon to all ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to ENAV first half 2022 results call. Before debriefing in ENAV's result, I'm glad to announce that in May, the European Commission officially