Nine Months 2023 Enav SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Francesca Romana Mazza -



Thank you, Sherry. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ENAV 9 Months 2023 Results Call. Now we will be running you through the presentation. After that, we will be happy to answer your questions.

With that, I leave the floor to Luca.



With that, I leave the floor to Luca.



Luca Colman - ENAV S.p.A. - CFO



Thank you, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Before analyzing ENAV's 9-months performance, please accept our apologies from the CEO, who is unable to join the call due to some connection issue that we are having now as the CEO is in Emirates and for a business trip, and we have problem to connect him to this call. So he is very sorry, but we cannot manage this issue -- connection issue.



So, I