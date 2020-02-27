Feb 27, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the ENCE Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. I will now hand over to Mr. Ignacio Colmenares, Executive Chairman; and Alfredo Avello, CFO. Gentlemen, please go ahead.
Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃa y Celulosa - S.A. - Vice-Chairman, CEO & MD
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining ENCE's Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. I'm here today with our CFO, Alfredo Avello; and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes.
After the presentation, we will be pleased to answer any questions. Let's start with the main highlights of last year in Slide #4. Latest global pulp shipment statistics confirm the pulp demand improvement in the fourth quarter with a 15% pulp demand growth and a reduction of 6 days in producers inventories.
Despite the coronavirus, pulp prices seem to be finally bottoming out in the first quarter after the last 10-year minimum reached in fourth quarter 2019. Our full year 2019 results were marked by the sharp drop in
Q4 2019 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...