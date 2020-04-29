Q1 2020 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the ENCE First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation.



I will now hand over to Mr. Ignacio Colmenares, Executive Chairman; and Alfredo Avello, CFO. Gentlemen, please go ahead.



Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I hope you and your families are all well. Thank you for joining ENCE's First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. Our CFO, Alfredo Avello; and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes, are also connected from their homes. After the presentation, we will be pleased to answer any questions you may have.



Let's start in Slide #4 with the main highlights of the quarter which has been marked by the international spread of the coronavirus and historically low prices. The market seems to be changing. Various producers have announced price hikes.



I am proud to tell you that our early reaction to the threat from this virus on February 24 and the rigorous application of our protocols