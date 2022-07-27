Q2 2022 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the ENCE First Half 2022 Results Presentation. I will now hand over to Mr. Ignacio Colmenares, executive chairman; and Alfredo Avello, CFO. Gentlemen, please go ahead.



Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining at this first half 2022 results conference call. Our CFO, Alfredo Avello, and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes are also connected. After the presentation, we will be pleased to answer any questions you may have.



Let's start with Slide 3, where we summarize the business highlights of the first half of the year. Free cash flow generation amounted to EUR 129 million. We closed the period with no net debt, which provides us with maximum flexibility to take advantage of multiple future growth opportunities.



Comparable group EBITDA was up by 85% year-on-year to EUR 109 million. Tight supply continues to drive pulp prices higher, supporting continued higher operating