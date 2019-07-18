Q2 2019 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Jan HÃ¤glund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. This is Jan HÃ¤glund, President and CEO of Enea. I'm sitting here with BjÃ¶rn Westberg, also CFO of Enea. This is my first quarterly presentation as CEO of Enea.



Next slide, please. We will, in this conference, be doing an introduction. I will summarize the financial results and also give a highlight of the key events that have happened since the last quarterly report. BjÃ¶rn Westberg will give more financial details, and I will be wrapping up with a summary of our strategy and the outlook going forward.



Next slide, please. So we are now on Slide 3, the summary of financial results. So I'm really pleased to announce a quarter of strong growth and profitability. The revenue for Enea in the second quarter of 2019 came in at SEK 260.2 million for the quarter.