Q4 2019 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Enea AB Q4 Reports 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Jan HÃ¤glund.



Jan HÃ¤glund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. This is Jan HÃ¤glund, CEO of Enea. I'm sitting here in Sweden, Stockholm, with BjÃ¶rn Westberg, CFO of Enea. We're here to present the annual statement of 2019 and, of course, details of the full -- fourth quarter.



The agenda for today will be me going through a shorter production, a summary, a summary of the results and also some of our investment focus going forward. And BjÃ¶rn will be going through the financial details, and I'll be rounding up with the way forward and outlook.



On the third page here, you see a summary of the fourth quarter results as well as the full year. It's very pleasing to note then that the fourth quarter revenues came in at SEK 261 million, which in fact, is the highest ever quarter for Enea. And for the full year, we achieved SEK 1.012 billion in revenues,