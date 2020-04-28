Q1 2020 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Jan HÃ¤glund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. So welcome, everyone. And thank you for joining this interim report. My name is Jan HÃ¤glund, CEO of Enea, and I will be joined also in this call by BjÃ¶rn Westberg, CFO.



On Page 2, we have an agenda for today's call. I will be giving an introduction to our results and also some of the key news in the quarter. BjÃ¶rn will be taking us through more details of the financial results, and then I will wrap up with an updated way forward and outlook.



So next page, please. Enea in the period of January to March 2020 presents a total revenues of SEK 227 million, which is 6% down from last year. But here it can be noted that last year, 240 also -- SEK 240 million included a settlement of SEK 20 million