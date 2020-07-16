Half Year 2020 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Enea AB Q2 Report 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Jan HÃ¤glund. Speaker, please begin.



Jan HÃ¤glund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. This is Jan HÃ¤glund, the CEO of Enea. And I'm sitting here in Stockholm, Sweden, with our CFO, BjÃ¶rn Westberg. And we're pleased to present then the second quarter financial results 2020 for you. In this call, we will be summarizing the key events of the quarter, going through at more depth the financial results, and then summarizing the call and also with the financial outlook.



On Page 3, we summarize the financial numbers of the quarter. Net sales amounted to SEK 239 million, built up from a strong base of recurring revenue, growth in our largest product group, Network Solutions and an expected decline in our operating system product group. Operating margin came in at a strong 25.3%, excluding nonrecurring items; again, a strong result, and built on a good mix