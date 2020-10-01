Aptilo Networks AB, Enea AB (publ) - M&A Call Transcript

Oct 01, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Jan HÃ¤glund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, moderator. This is Jan HÃ¤glund, CEO of Enea. So I'm very happy today to announce that Enea has acquired Aptilo, a Swedish software company. Yet another important milestone for Enea. During this call, BjÃ¶rn and I will take you through some of the details about the acquisition, some of the driving forces and the rationale for the acquisition.



On Page 3, we summarize today's announcement. We have acquired Aptilo. Aptilo is very much like ourselves, a Swedish company with international reach. Aptilo is a leading provider of quality and access control solutions, targeting, in particular, carrier Wi-Fi and Internet of Things. Aptilo has a wide and established customer base, deployed by more than 100 operators in 75 countries.



Aptilo's go-to-market model, it is a combination of direct sales, primarily to service providers and operators as well as indirect sales through partners and other solution providers.



With the combination then of Enea and