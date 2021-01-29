Q4 2020 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Enea AB Q4 Report. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Jan HÃ¤glund. Please begin.



Jan HÃ¤glund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and so this is Jan HÃ¤glund, CEO of Enea and I have the pleasure of then announcing our Q4 results as well as the full year results for 2020. I'm joined here in our headquarters in Kista by BjÃ¶rn Westberg, our CFO, who will give more details of the numbers.



But let me first, here on Page 3 of our presentation, give the overview of our fourth quarter result. We ended the quarter with a net sales of SEK 248 million, which is 4% down from last -- same period last year but 1% up currency adjusted. We ended with a strong operating margin of 29.5%, excluding nonrecurring items, and a net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.81.



Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.20, which is a significant improvement compared with last year, also contributed by a lower financing cost. Operating cash