Q3 2021 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Enea Interim Report January to September 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm please to present CEO, Jan Haglund, the CFO, Ola Burmark, Speakers, please begin.



Jan Haglund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, operator. This is Jan Haglund, CEO of Enea, and we're here to present to you the interim report of January to September 2021. We will be summarizing the key events of the quarter, going a bit more into financial details and then wrap up with a way forward and outlook for the future. On Page 3, we summarize our financial results. And behind this is Enea's significantly stronger position in 5G and cybersecurity with net sales of SEK 257 million in the quarter, which constitutes a 26% increase year-over-year. We have, since last year, done 2 successful acquisitions, 1 of WiFi specialist, Aptilo, and the other of security specialist company AdaptiveMobile Security closed in -- on the 17th of July this year. They both contributed in a positive way to the quarter. We came in