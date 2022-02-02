Q4 2021 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Jan Haglund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hi, everyone. This is Jan Haglund, CEO of Enea. And I'm sitting here in Kista, our head offices of Enea with Ola Burmark, our CFO.



We will be summarizing the fourth quarter of '21 as well as the full year this morning. We will be summarizing the key events. I'll give you some details on the deals that we have won and taken in the quarter. Ola will walk us through some details of the financial results, and I'll wrap up in the end with a recap of our strategy and way forward.



On Page 3, we summarized the financial results of the fourth quarter as well as for the full year 2021. The fourth quarter net sales came in at SEK 279 million, a 13%, 1-3% increase on the same period last year. And we delivered a strong operating margin of 29.8%, corresponding to