Q1 2022 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Enea Interim Report for the First Quarter of 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Jan Haglund; and CFO, Ola Burmark. Speakers, please begin.



Jan Haglund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. This is Jan Haglund, CEO of Enea, and I will be joined in this call by Ola Burmark, our CFO. We're here to present and summarize the results of the first quarter of 2022. We will highlight some of the news, the key events in the quarter and be at the end, summarizing our view on the way forward and the market outlook.



On Page 3, we summarize the key financial details. Our net sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 242 million, which is an 8% increase in comparable currencies on the year before, driven mainly by our acquisition of AdaptiveMobile Security, a specialist company in cybersecurity for telecoms. Our operating margin was 8.4%, excluding non-recurring items. This is below our profitability -- long-term profitability target, mainly caused by