Q2 2022 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Enea Q2 report conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to hand over to Jan Haglund, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Jan Haglund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, moderator, and thank you, everyone, for listening to this call. As said, my name is Jan Haglund, I'm the CEO of EMEA, and I'm joined on this call by Ola Burmark, our CFO. We will be going through the key events and results, financial results for the second quarter and the period January to June 2022.



On the third page, we summarized our financial results for the quarter. Net sales came in at SEK 217 million which is a 9% increase year-over-year or 3% currency adjusted. Our operating profit was SEK 28 million adjusted for nonrecurring items corresponding to an operating margin of 13.1%. Net debt was SEK 359 million, significantly down from the first quarter, thanks to a large extent to the proceeds from the divestment of our