Q3 2022 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Jan Haglund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and thank you for listening to this conference about Enea's Q3 report. I'm Jan Haglund, CEO of Enea, and I'm joined in this conference by our CFO, Ola Burmark. We will in this conference summarize the quarter from a financial point of view as well as the key events that have affected the quarter. Ola will go through details in the financial results and we'll end with a way forward, a strategy direction and also a bit of how we see the model. On Page 3, we summarize Enea's financial results for the third quarter as well as the period January to September 2022. Our net sales for the quarter came in at SEK 229 million and our operating margin was 18%. Both of these are significantly stronger than the first quarter this year -- the 2 first quarters