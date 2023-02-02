Q4 2022 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Enea Q4 Report for 2022. (Operator Instructions) Now, I will hand the conference over to CEO, Jan Haglund. Please go ahead.



Jan Haglund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. This is Jan Haglund, CEO of Enea and I'm joined here in Stockholm, Sweden today by Ola Burmark, our CFO.



Ola Burmark - Enea AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Jan Haglund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



We're here to present the Q4 '22 results of the company. We will be going through the key events of the quarter. We will be going through details in the financial results, Ola will do that. And I will round up at the end with an update on our strategy and an outlook for both the coming year, as well as the longer-term.



Looking at the summary of our Q4 as well as the full year results, we ended strong. We ended with a strong quarter of SEK