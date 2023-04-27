Q1 2023 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Enea Q1 presentation. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to the CEO, Jan Haglund. Please go ahead.



Jan Haglund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. This is Jan Haglund, and I'll be joined in this call by Ola Burmark, our CFO. We thank you for listening to this summary of the interim report January to March 2023. We will, in this call, as usual, summarize the key events of the quarter, go through the financial results. Ola will do that. And then towards the end, we'll point at way forward, trends in our industry and also give an outlook of our business. There will be a Q&A session at the end.



So, to summarize the quarter from a financial point of view, we came in at net sales of SEK 248 million in the quarter with an EBITDA margin of 38% to good and strong results where a license deal in our legacy business operating systems had a significant contribution. Net debt at the end of the quarter was SEK 263 million, which is lower than previous