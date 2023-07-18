Q2 2023 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Anders Lidbeck - Enea AB(publ)-Acting President&CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to this presentation of our second quarter. My name is Anders Lidbeck as I said, and some of you might remember that I had this role for 8 years between 2011 and 2019. And since then, I've been the Chairman of the Board. So my last interim report was actually Q1 2019. And at that point, we had some SEK 240 million in revenues. That was a 41% nonorganic growth. We had north of 25% operating margin and a healthy cash flow of almost SEK 100 million. I left the CEO overall after that quarter and was elected Chairman and the new management team presented a great second quarter 2019. And in the beginning of the third quarter, we closed a large deal valued up to EUR 2 million with a large European accounts. So we were off to a good start.