Q3 2023 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Anders Lidbeck - Enea AB - Acting President and CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for giving me this opportunity to walk you through our Q3 numbers. With me here, I have the CFO of the company Ulf Stigberg. And him and myself will take you through the slides. We have a very simple agenda that we will follow. And we'll do small -- short intro to where we are at this point. We'll go through the financial results. And we will discuss the way forward and outlook.



And this slide, those of you are following Enea will recognize. I think the important piece here is that to note again that we're back delivering EPS, positive EPS. We have a stable sales in the quarter and we have an R&D percent that has changed a bit compared to the nine months figure. And that is due to the changes we did and to having automated quite some of our processes within our R&D operation. And you see also a fantastic cash flow and a really strong EBITDA margin. So pretty solid quarter from that perspective.



So I've been in this role now for 90 days, in this new role. And I worked on