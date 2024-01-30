Enea AB AIT Webinar Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Jan Wiseman - Fierce Wireless - Moderator



Hello, everyone. Thank you for attending today's webinar, Artificially Inflated Traffic: a $2.4 billion problem, presented by ENEA. My name is [Jan Wiseman], and I'll be opening and closing this webinar.



A few notes before we begin: we have a fantastic panel of speakers, and you can read their full bios on the left side of your window by selecting the speakers tab. To access additional resources for today's presentation, please click the handouts tab button on the left side of your screen and you can download them from there. If you'd like closed captions, you can access those from the bottom-right corner of your video player.



This webinar is being recorded. And so you will be able to watch it on-demand within 24 hours after we conclude here today. (Event Instructions)



And now I'd like to introduce our moderator. Simeon Coney is the VP of Business Development at Enea. Let's begin. Simeon, please go ahead.



Simeon Coney - Enea SA - VP, Business Development



Thank you, Jan. So yes, really pleased