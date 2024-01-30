Jan 30, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Jan Wiseman - Fierce Wireless - Moderator
Hello, everyone. Thank you for attending today's webinar, Artificially Inflated Traffic: a $2.4 billion problem, presented by ENEA. My name is [Jan Wiseman], and I'll be opening and closing this webinar.
A few notes before we begin: we have a fantastic panel of speakers, and you can read their full bios on the left side of your window by selecting the speakers tab. To access additional resources for today's presentation, please click the handouts tab button on the left side of your screen and you can download them from there. If you'd like closed captions, you can access those from the bottom-right corner of your video player.
This webinar is being recorded. And so you will be able to watch it on-demand within 24 hours after we conclude here today. (Event Instructions)
And now I'd like to introduce our moderator. Simeon Coney is the VP of Business Development at Enea. Let's begin. Simeon, please go ahead.
Simeon Coney - Enea SA - VP, Business Development
Thank you, Jan. So yes, really pleased
Enea AB AIT Webinar Transcript
Jan 30, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...