Aug 11, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
Juha NÃ¤kki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group
Welcome to this webcast presentation of Etteplan's Q2 results for 2020. My name is Juha Nakki, I'm the President and CEO. And after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session where also our CFO, Per-Anders Gadin, will be available to answer any questions that you may have.
The contents of the presentation is similar to what we have had before. So we'll look at the Q2 highlights, the financial developments a little bit more in detail. We'll also reflect our performance this year towards our targets, talk a little bit about that, and then you will have the opportunity to ask the questions.
But if I go straight into the Q2. So as an overall statement, I could start with saying that, of course, the pandemic that started already at the end of Q1 hit the businesses across the world hard. And for us, this meant that we had to move from an offensive game that we have been playing for the past years into a hard defensive battle. And we really needed to change the mode of operation, which we
Half Year 2020 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...