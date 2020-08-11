Half Year 2020 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Juha NÃ¤kki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation of Etteplan's Q2 results for 2020. My name is Juha Nakki, I'm the President and CEO. And after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session where also our CFO, Per-Anders Gadin, will be available to answer any questions that you may have.



The contents of the presentation is similar to what we have had before. So we'll look at the Q2 highlights, the financial developments a little bit more in detail. We'll also reflect our performance this year towards our targets, talk a little bit about that, and then you will have the opportunity to ask the questions.



But if I go straight into the Q2. So as an overall statement, I could start with saying that, of course, the pandemic that started already at the end of Q1 hit the businesses across the world hard. And for us, this meant that we had to move from an offensive game that we have been playing for the past years into a hard defensive battle. And we really needed to change the mode of operation, which we