Full Year 2020 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Juha NÃ¤kki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation of Etteplan's financial statements for 2020. My name is Juha NÃ¤kki. I'm the President and CEO for Etteplan. And after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session, where you will also be able to ask questions from myself and also from our CFO, Per-Anders GÃ¥din.



The presentation will follow the same lines as we have used in the prior presentation. So we will first look at the highlights of the full year 2020. We will also look at the financial development a little bit more in detail for the last quarter. And then take a little bit look on how we did against our targets. And then after that, there will be the Q&A session.



If we first start with the highlights for the year, so I have to say that due to the pandemic, the year was an extraordinary one that we will always remember. We did have to do a lot of difficult -- even difficult decisions during the year. But overall, I would say that we were able to manage the situation really well. And