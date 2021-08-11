Q2 2021 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Juha Nakki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation for Etteplan's Half Year Results for 2021. My name is Juha NÃ¤kki, I'm the President and CEO. And at the end of the presentation, you will be able to also ask questions from myself and our CFO, Per-Anders GÃ¥din.



Looking at the contents of the presentation today, as per the previous ones, we will first look at the highlights of Q2 from '21. We will look a little bit more detailed on the financial development also look at our development against our targets. And after the presentation, there will be the Q&A session.



If we start with the highlights, so this was, of course, a positive quarter for us, a very positive quarter for us, a little bit against us a slightly weaker comparison period. But nevertheless, the whole quarter went very solid forward. And the market situation and the demand situation continued to improve as we had anticipated, and the demand developed well in pretty much in all markets where we were operating.



Our revenue was growing almost 20