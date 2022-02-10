Feb 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Juha Nakki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group
Welcome to this webcast presentation for Etteplan's financial statements for '21. My name is Juha Nakki. I'm the President and CEO for Etteplan. And after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session where you will be able to also ask questions to myself and also our CFO, Helena Kukkonen. Looking at the contents of the presentation first. So as usual, we will go through the highlights of the year a little bit also on Q4 on the financial development there. We will look how we did against our targets. And after that, there will be the Q&A session. So this is how we will proceed.
But moving on straight to the highlights of the year. So this was, of course, a year after the pandemic year of '20 when we were able to really return to a strong growth path. And for the first time, we were able to be above EUR 300 million in revenues, which was one of the landmarks for us on our growth path. And of course, also profitability-wise, we entered a new area where we exceeded the EBITA profitability of EUR 30 million for
Q4 2021 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...