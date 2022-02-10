Q4 2021 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Juha Nakki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation for Etteplan's financial statements for '21. My name is Juha Nakki. I'm the President and CEO for Etteplan. And after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session where you will be able to also ask questions to myself and also our CFO, Helena Kukkonen. Looking at the contents of the presentation first. So as usual, we will go through the highlights of the year a little bit also on Q4 on the financial development there. We will look how we did against our targets. And after that, there will be the Q&A session. So this is how we will proceed.



But moving on straight to the highlights of the year. So this was, of course, a year after the pandemic year of '20 when we were able to really return to a strong growth path. And for the first time, we were able to be above EUR 300 million in revenues, which was one of the landmarks for us on our growth path. And of course, also profitability-wise, we entered a new area where we exceeded the EBITA profitability of EUR 30 million for