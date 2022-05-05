Q1 2022 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Juha Nakki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation of Etteplan's Q1 results for '22. My name is Juha Nakki. I'm the President and CEO. And at the end of the session, we will have a Q&A where you can ask questions to our CFO, Helena Kukkonen.



If I go to the content of the presentation, so we'll start now with the operating environment as a lot of things are happening. Of course, then the highlights of the quarter, financial development, a little bit on the service areas as well. And to end presentation, we'll look at how we did against our targets and then followed by the Q&A session.



But if I start with the operating environment, so basically, of course, there is still a lot of things happening. The pandemic is still with us. That still continues to have an impact on the market. And now this drastic attack by Russian to the Ukraine has had an impact on the market, albeit smaller than we have anticipated.



But in general, I would say that the demand situation for Q1 was still relatively good. And it has -