Q2 2022 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Juha Nakki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation of Etteplan's Q2 results for '22. My name is Juha Nakki, I'm the President and CEO for Etteplan. And at the end of the presentation, there will be a Q&A session where you'll be able to ask questions to myself and also our CFO, Helena Kukkonen.



If I look at a little bit the content, so we will start now with the operating environment for Q2. Then moving on to the highlights, a little bit more detailed on the financial development and our service areas for the quarter. And then to end the presentation, we'll look how we did against our targets. And at the end of the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.



But if I start with the operating environment. So of course, there were many things affecting our business and the operating environment. And if we look at the demand in general in the quarter, so the demand situation remained quite good, but we did see fluctuations in demand with some customers, demand was increasing, with some customers decreasing and this