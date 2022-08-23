Etteplan Oyj Takeover of Semcon AB - M&A Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik BÃ¤ckman -



And now it's time to present the speakers of this briefing. First, we will have Juha Nakki, President and CEO of Etteplan, and Eva Elmstedt, Chair of the Board of Semcon and Markus Granlund, President and CEO of Semcon.



First, let's give the stage to Juha Nakki. Juha, welcome.



Juha Nakki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Thank you -- thank you.



And warm welcome from my side as well. As announced today, we have announced a recommended public offer for the entire shareholding of Semcon. The offer price is SEK 149, representing a premium of 31.6% to the closing price of yesterday's market. The total value of the offer is around SEK 2.7 billion. And this is -- this offer is supported. It's supported by the -- unanimously by the Board of Directors of Semcon.



We have also received an irrevocable undertaking from