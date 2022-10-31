Q3 2022 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Juha Nakki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation of Etteplan's Q3 results for '22. My name is Juha Nakki. I'm the President and CEO. And at the end of the session here, we will have a Q&A, and there you will also be able to ask questions from myself and also from our CFO, Helena Kukkonen.



If we look at the contents of the presentation today, so we'll first start with the highlights of the quarter, and look a little bit on the operating environment, financial development more in detail and then a little bit also on the service areas, how they did in Q3. And then to end the presentation, we'll look at how we did against our targets and where we are.



But if I start with the highlights of the quarter, so the best part of the quarter was the operating performance. We still had a quite good solid market condition and we were able to execute very well on our projects. So the operating performance was strong. Our revenue growth continued to be on a high level, exceeding 20% again. Our profitability was strong for a third