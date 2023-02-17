Q4 2022 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Juha Nakki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation of Etteplan's financial statements for Q4 2022. My name is Juha Nakki, I'm the President and CEO. And at the end of the session, there will be a Q&A session, where you will also be able to ask questions from our CFO, Helena Kukkonen.



If we look at the contents of the presentation today, so similar to what we have had before, so I'll start with the highlights of the year '22. We look a little bit on overview of the whole year. Then we will go a little bit more into detail on the financial development for the Q4, the final quarter. We will look at how we did against our targets and, of course, look at our financial guidance, and then at the end of the presentation, there will be the Q&A session.



But if I start with the highlights, so the year was, of course, very much around -- all the market development was around the war that was started by Russia in February. And that did have an impact on the whole year in many aspects. But nonetheless, we had quite good year.