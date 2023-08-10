Q2 2023 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Juha Nakki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation for Etteplan's Q2 Results in '23. My name is Juha Nakki. I am the President and CEO. And after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session where you will be able to ask questions to myself and also our CFO, Helena Kukkonen, who will be online to answer any questions that you may have.



The contents of the presentation will be similar to the ones we have had before. So we will start a little bit with the operating environment, which was clearly difficult for this particular quarter. Move on to the highlights, look a little bit more in detail to the financial development, look a little bit on our service areas in particular, and then to the end of the presentation, look at how we did against our targets and also our financial guidance for the full year. And of course, followed by the Q&A.



But if I look at first the operating environment. So clearly, this quarter was difficult for us. The Russian aggression against Ukraine has had clear impacts on different things.