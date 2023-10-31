Q3 2023 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Juha Nakki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation of Etteplan's Q3 results for '23. My name is Juha Nakki, and I will be joined by our CFO, Helena Kukkonen, for the Q&A session at the end of the presentation. The contents of the presentation will be as per the previous webcast. So we'll start with the operating environment, look at a little bit the highlights of the quarter, our financial development, a little bit on the service areas, look a little bit on how we did against our targets. And then at the end of the session, there will be the Q&A.



But if I begin with the operating environment, so the market situation continues to be challenging. Of course, the war in Ukraine is still continuing and holding up the geopolitical tensions. And now recently, on top of that, the conflict in the Middle East has further elevated the tensions and increased uncertainty in the markets. So far, we have not seen major impacts of this conflict into the market, but the tension is rising, of course, an uncertainty is definitely there. And