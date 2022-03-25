Q4 2021 EQS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Achim Weick - EQS Group AG - CEO



A wonderful good morning here from Munich from the great headquarters of EQS Group. The sun is shining, no clouds on the horizon. That's how we look back at the year 2021 and, above all, at the bright future of EQS group. All very shiny, all very sunny, AndrÃ©?



AndrÃ©Marques - EQS Group AG - CFO



Future is very bright, everything's very sunny. We are sunny, EQS.



Achim Weick - EQS Group AG - CEO



Really, really looking forward that we have you here in our call and walking you through last year's highlights and all the things we have, too. Looking at the 22 years of EQS Group is also looking at 22 years of a strong belief. We firmly believe that transparency and integrity create a company's most important asset, namely trust. So we help companies to create trust, trust from all stakeholders. And that's how we create sustainable businesses.



But first things first, AndrÃ©, let's look at the agenda.



