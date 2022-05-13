Q1 2022 EQS Group AG Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* AndrÃ© Marques

EQS Group AG - CFO

* Marcus Sultzer

EQS Group AG - Chief Revenue Officer



AndrÃ©Marques - EQS Group AG - CFO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the earnings call for the Q1 2022 of the EQS Group. I'm AndrÃ© Marques, the CFO of the Company, and together with me today, Marcus Sultzer, CRO.



Marcus Sultzer - EQS Group AG - Chief Revenue Officer



Good morning.



AndrÃ©Marques - EQS Group AG - CFO



Great. Let me start with our belief. The foundation of everything we do, basically. We strongly believe that integrity and transparency creates most the important corporate capital, and that's trust. And everything we do, everything we develop is driven by the purpose to support our customers in creating that trust. And that's why we are so convinced that we