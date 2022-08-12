Q2 2022 EQS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Achim Weick - EQS Group AG - CEO



A warm welcome to the earnings call first-half year 2022 of EQS Group. We're streaming live from the EQS Group headquarters in the heart of Munich. I'm Achim Weick, the Founder and CEO of EQS Group. And with me is AndrÃ©, our CFO.



AndrÃ©Silverio Marques - EQS Group AG - CFO



Good morning from my side as well. (Operator Instructions)



Achim Weick - EQS Group AG - CEO



Looking forward to your questions and let's start with our belief. We at EQS Group strongly believe that integrity and transparency create the most important corporate capital and that's trust. So all we do, the basis of our work, all the products are relying on this belief. Our products want and will create trust among our shareholders and stakeholders for our customers and it's not only the basis of our product or business, it's also a strong basis of our corporate culture.



So when we look at the agenda for this call, we will start with the summary first half year, and then discuss the