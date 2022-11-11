Nov 11, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Marcus Sultzer - EQS Group AG - Chief Revenue Officer
Welcome, good morning, everyone to our nine-month earnings call. Great to have you all here. It's sunny in Munich, but fairly fresh. My name is Marcus Sultzer. I'm the Chief Revenue Officer of EQS Group and with me, AndrÃ© Marques, our CFO.
AndrÃ©Silverio Marques - EQS Group AG - CFO
Good morning also from my side.
Marcus Sultzer - EQS Group AG - Chief Revenue Officer
Yeah, challenging year for many, many companies, also for us. We have weak capital markets, delay in the whistleblowing regulation, but I think, AndrÃ©, so far, we managed quite well to navigate through, have some positive results to share. So looking forward to sharing this with you.
Our purpose, we believe that integrity and transparency create the most important corporate capital, and that's trust. That is the belief which drives us every day in what we do, of course, especially in developing and providing companies with software-as-a-service solutions for compliance,
Q3 2022 EQS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 11, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...