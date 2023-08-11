Q2 2023 EQS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Achim Weick - EQS Group AG - CEO



A warm welcome to today's investors call. I'm Achim Weick, Founder and CEO of EQS Group. And with me is AndrÃ© Marques, our CFO. Good morning, AndrÃ©.



AndrÃ©Marques - EQS Group AG - CFO



Good morning also from my side.



Achim Weick - EQS Group AG - CEO



So an exciting hour lies ahead of us. We can look back on a successful first half year 2023 and look forward to an even stronger second half of this year. But first things first, let's start with our corporates.



We, at EQS Group, strongly believe that transparency and integrity create the most important corporate capital, and that is trust. So everything we do at EQS contributes to this purpose. And we have a strong mission of creating trusted companies.



But let's start with our financials. Let's look into the details of the first half year 2023, AndrÃ©.



AndrÃ©Marques - EQS Group AG - CFO



Yeah. A pleasure to guide you through our first-half