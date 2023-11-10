Q3 2023 EQS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Achim Weick - EQS Group AG - CEO



Warm Welcome to todayï¿½s earnings call with the EQS group headquarters in Munich. Looking very much forward to presenting the 9 months figures 2023. I am Achim the CEO; and with me is Andre, CFO.



Andre Marques - EQS Group AG - CFO



Hi. Achim, pleasure to be here. Welcome from my side as well.



Achim Weick - EQS Group AG - CEO



Yeah. Looking very much forward to next 45 minutes. We will start with a summary of the next month. Then, of course, the year 2023, is whistleblowing. We will go into detail looking into all aspects of the whistleblowing wave and then Andre, you will end the session with the outlook and then our Q&A.



Andre Marques - EQS Group AG - CFO



As always. Great. (Operator Instructions). All right.



Achim Weick - EQS Group AG - CEO



Let's start with the summary and the highlights of the 9 months 2023. So finally, the whistleblowing wave is here. Finally, whistleblower protection laws