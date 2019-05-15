Q1 2019 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Luca Bettonte - ERG S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and thanks for coming to this conference call on our Q1 '19 results. As usual, here with me is the CFO, Paolo Merli.



Let's start on Chart #4 when -- where you see the highlights of this first quarter '19. But I'd say still growing results despite of a very dry quarter. Let me give you a general overview about the business environment in this first quarter, while Paolo later will take you deeper through the figures.



Starting from energy prices. They underpin our results. They were higher than last year in all the countries where we have operating capacity, and also the clean spark spread and the thermal generation was higher. So the performance of this sector was negative