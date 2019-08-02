Half Year 2019 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for coming to this conference call on our second quarter results. As usual, last year, we made Paolo Merli who works from today in his new wider role of Corporate General Manager and Chief Financial Officer.



We start from the Chart #4, showing you the highlights of the second quarter, where we posted higher results in each technology of our generation portfolio, but for hydropower. Let me give you a general overview about the main business drivers and trends in our industry that affected the performance for the second quarter, while Paolo will take you through a deeper and thorough analysis of the figures also for the first half of this year.



Talking about EBITDA, it's