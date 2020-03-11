Full Year 2019 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ERG 2019 Annual Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Luca Bettonte, CEO of ERG. Please go ahead, sir.



Luca Bettonte - ERG S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning and thanks everyone for coming to this conference call related to our 2019 annual results. Here, as usual, with me is Paolo Merli, our Corporate General Manager and CFO. In order to comply, let me say, with the last government decree to [lead] the decision of COVID-19, we are talking to you from different locations, exploiting most our remote connection system. Apologize then for any potential misfunctioning during the webcast. However, if it might be the case, our investor relation manager is at your disposal for further, deeper and clear information at the platform, of course.



As usual, we start with the Chart #4. I give you a quick overview of the main figures of the year while Paolo will take you