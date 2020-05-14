Q1 2020 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and this is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the ERG First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Luca Bettonte, CEO of ERG. Please go ahead, sir.



Luca Bettonte - ERG S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thanks in advance for coming to this call conference related to our first quarter results. Here with me, as usual, is the Corporate General Manager, Paolo Merli.



First of all, in order to comply with the government decree to limit the diffusion of COVID-19, we are talking to you from different locations, exploiting, at most, our remote connection system. Anyhow, I apologize in advance for any potential misfunctioning during the webcast. However, if it might be the case, our Investor Relations Manager is at your disposal for further, deeper and clearer information.



Let's start with Chart #4 that report the list of actions that we have implemented in order to take on virus outbreak