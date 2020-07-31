Half Year 2020 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Luca Bettonte - ERG S.p.A. - Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for coming to this conference call on our second quarter results. As usual, here with me is Paolo Merli, Corporate General Manager and CFO. We start from the Chart #4, showing you the highlights for the quarter. I have to say that we posted good results despite of the seamless impact of COVID-19. In Q2, the overall scenario has been worsening. And I will not be surprised if this trend won't change in the following quarter. In my view, only from the fourth quarter, chance that this thing can get better, assuming anyhow no second significant wave of COVID-19. Let me then give you a general review about the main business drivers and trends in our industry in the second quarter. While Paolo will take you