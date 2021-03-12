Full Year 2020 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Good morning, and thanks a bunch for coming to this conference call related to our 2020 annual result.



Here with me is the Corporate General Manager, Paolo Merli.



As usual, we start with the Chart #4. I'll give you a quick overview of the main figures of the year, while Paolo will take you through them in depth also for the fourth quarter.



2020 has been so far the year most affected by COVID-19, with a significant drop in the first half of all the key elements of the power industry across Europe, such as the power demand, power prices, natural gas prices and clean spark spread. Only from the third quarter, and mainly in the fourth quarter, we saw a rebound that seems to lead to a far better 2021.



Let me start by