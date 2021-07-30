Q2 2021 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to ERG's webcast. Here, with me, is Michele, our CFO. I describe here, I'm at Page #4, the performance of the group in a nutshell, focusing on the first half rather than the second quarter, which I think gives you a more comprehensive view of how things are going this year. Then I'll let Michele clearly take you through the numbers in more detail for both the quarter and first half.



So first of all, let me start by expressing my satisfaction with this set of results, which are the highest ever recorded in a semester, at least since we became an independent power producer. EBITDA first half was EUR 281 million, up 7% year-on-year.



Now just a quick