Q1 2022 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the ERG First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Merli, CEO of ERG. Please go ahead, sir.



Paolo Luigi Merli - ERG S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our webcast on the first quarter results. Here with me is Michele Pedemonte, our CFO, who will take you through the results in more detail after my opening remarks.



Let me summarize the key figures of the period. For the sake of clarity, those numbers are based on the continuing operations. As such, any comparison is on a like-for-like basis, that's excluding Hydro and CCGT from the scope. Results are strong and better than expected, mainly thanks to the growth of the portfolio. EBITDA, EUR 168 million, up 69% year-on-year. Significantly stronger volumes, plus almost 30% in all geographies, thanks mainly to the contribution from new assets that progressively entered into