Q2 2022 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Paolo Luigi Merli - ERG S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our webcast. Here with me is Michele, our CFO, will take you through the results in more detail after my opening remarks. Let me start summarizing the key figures over the period. I'm on Page #4. For clarity, those numbers are based on continuing operations, excluding hydro and CCGT from the scope. In a nutshell, results ended up being quite positive, mainly thanks to the contribution of new assets, I would say this is the main message. Looking at the first half, we closed with an EBITDA of EUR 277 million, up 55% year-on-year, driven up, as said, by capacity additions both from M&A and organic growth. In other words, let me say like this, the semester reaped the benefits of all the