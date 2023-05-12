Q1 2023 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Paolo Luigi Merli - ERG S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter results presentation. Here with me, as usual, is our CFO, Michele Pedemonte, who will run you through our business performance over the period in more detail later on.



So let's get started with the overview of results. I'm on Page #4, in line with last year's numbers are based on continuing operations, excluding CCGT from the scope and figures are presented gross of clawback measures and windfall taxes as those items are accounted for as nonrecurring being extraordinary and temporary measures.



Throughout the presentation, anyway, we will provide detailed disclosure of those measures. In a nutshell, I would say results were solid, once again