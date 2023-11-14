Q3 2023 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Paolo Luigi Merli - ERG S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our webcast. Here with me, as usual, is our CFO, Michele Pedemonte, who will later run you through our business performance over the period in more detail. So let's get started with the overview of results of the period.



I'm on Page #4, numbers here are based on continuing operations, excluding CCGT which is still present in our reported figures up to the end of September. As already announced on October 17, we finally closed its disposal to Achernar Group, thus completing our transformation into a pure renewable player. For the sake of clarity, figures are presented also net of clawback measures and windfall taxes. Anyway, later on, Michele will provide you with all details.

